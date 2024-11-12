Comelec bats for incentive leaves for election officers

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday advocated for incentive leaves for election officers who will work during the 2025 midterm polls.

During the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing between the Comelec and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said there are also other personnel from other government agencies who will serve on election day.

“Sabi ko marapat siguro na mapag-aralan ng inyong Komisyon, in coordination with the Civil Service Commission and other agencies of government na mabigyan din ng service incentive leave yung ibang naglilingkod bilang mga ahente ng Komisyon sa araw ng eleksyon (I said it should be studied by your Commission, in coordination with the Civil Service Commission and other agencies of government, to give service incentive leave to others who serve as agents of the Commission on election day),” Garcia said.

“Halimbawa po yung ilang piling mga tauhan ng MMDA na magagamit namin, syempre maliban doon sa regular nilang trabaho, iba kasi ang election duties (For example, the few selected MMDA personnel who we can tap, of course, except for their regular work, because the election duties are different),” he added.

Garcia stated that while the poll body cannot afford to pay them all salaries or honoraria, at least the Comelec can still reward their service through incentive leaves and other types of benefits.