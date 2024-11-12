MMDA provides command center access to Comelec

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday announced that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will have full access to the agency’s command center and its personnel for poll-related activities in the 2025 midterm elections.

This comes as MMDA chairperson Atty. Don Artes and Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia signed a memorandum of agreement which also states that aside from its command center and personnel, the poll body could also use MMDA’s body-worn cameras for documenting election-related activities, two-way radios and other communication devices essential for field coordination and trucks and other vehicles.

On the use of bodycams, Garcia said that they opted to request the inclusion of MMDA personnel using them as they are more experienced in operating the gadgets.

“Artes offered to lend us the body-worn cameras, but I told him that it would be better if he includes the traffic enforcers because they know better how to operate them,” Garcia said.

The agreement also stated that the MMDA shall assign necessary personnel to assist Comelec in the conduct of various election-related activities and designate two representatives at the Comelec Command Center.

The MMDA has committed to removing illegal campaign materials in Metro Manila.

Artes, on the other hand, said the partnership between the two agencies is a regular occurrence during election periods.

He added that under the agreement, they will expand their partnership, placing MMDA assets at the disposal of Comelec during the election period to ensure clean, honest, and transparent elections, which are essential to democracy.

For his part, Garcia said the MMDA assistance is essential for its well-established monitoring and communications system in Metro Manila.

The Philippine National Police will be tapped by the Comelec outside Metro Manila, along with other law enforcement agencies.