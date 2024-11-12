AFP spotted 29 Chinese Navy, Coast Guard ships in WPS last month

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has monitored at least 29 China Coast Guard (CCG) and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels passing through the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in October.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said 15 CCG ships and 14 PLAN vessels were spotted transiting in the country’s key features in Bajo de Masinloc, Sabina Shoal, Julian Felipe Reef, and Iroquois Reef.

Trinidad said these Chinese government-operated vessels monitored in WPS “were not stationary.”

Citing data from 1 to 31 October, Trinidad said the military has monitored a total of 13,874 vessels passing through all over the Philippine archipelago.

The maritime traffic was composed of 11,097 foreign and 2,777 domestic vessels. “The AFP’s monitoring capabilities underscore our dedication to protecting national interests and securing our waters,” he noted.

Trinidad added, “These provide valuable data on vessel movements and reinforce our resolve to safeguard our sovereignty.”

Trinidad said the military remains vigilant against incursions in the WPS.

“We are ready to address potential maritime challenges, and resolute in its mission to uphold maritime security and the rights of the Filipino people not only in the WPS but the entire Philippines,” he stressed.