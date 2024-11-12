29 Chinese ships spotted in WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines monitored at least 29 China Coast Guard (CCG) and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in October.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said 15 CCG ships and 14 PLAN vessels were spotted transiting in the country’s key features at Bajo de Masinloc, Sabina Shoal, Julian Felipe Reef and Iroquois Reef.

Trinidad said the Chinese vessels “were not stationary.”

Citing data from 1 to 31 October, Trinidad said a total of 13,874 vessels were monitored passing through Philippine waters. The maritime traffic comprised 11,097 foreign and 2,777 domestic vessels.

“The AFP’s monitoring capabilities underscore our dedication to protecting the national interest and securing our waters,” Trinidad said.

“The capabilities provide valuable data on vessel movements and reinforce our resolve to safeguard our sovereignty,” he added.

Trinidad said the military remains vigilant against incursions in the WPS.

“We are ready to address potential maritime challenges and we are resolute in our mission to uphold maritime security and the rights of the Filipino people not only in the WPS but the entire country,” he said.