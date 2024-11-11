Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Nolan’s new film

Several US news sites have confirmed that actors Zendaya and Tom Holland, will star alongside one another in acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film. This marks the fourth time Hollywood’s hottest power couple share the big screen after co-starring in Marvel blockbusters Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago,” said Holland in an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”

Nolan’s untitled project, set for release on 17 July 2026, is his first project after the record-breaking Oppenheimer. Zendaya and Holland join a stellar cast which includes fellow A-listers Anne Hathaway who worked with Nolan in Interstellar and Dark Knight Rises, and Matt Damon who was in Oppenheimer (2023).

Tom Holland will next be seen in Spider-Man 4, set for a July 2026 release, just two months after Avengers: Doomsday.