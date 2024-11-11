'Wicked' director misses movie premiere for child’s birth

Director Jon M. Chu missed the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked" for a special reason — he and his wife, Kristin Hodge, welcomed their fifth child on Saturday.

Chu shared the news on Instagram with a clip set to "The Wizard of Oz" classic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," writing, “Can’t believe this happened while the movie is premiering.”

Though Chu couldn’t attend the premiere, his presence was still felt as a video message played for the audience, filmed from the hospital as he awaited his daughter’s arrival.

“I’ve waited for three years to have this moment to share a movie with you but I’ve waited my whole life to have this moment, to have a fifth child right now,” he said, prompting an affectionate “aww” from the crowd.

“Wicked” Part One, an American epic musical fantasy, is set to arrive in theaters on 22 November, with the second installment expected in November 2025.