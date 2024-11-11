US Embassy honors Filipino and American military on Veterans Day

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson on Monday led a Veterans Day ceremony in Manila to pay tribute to American and Filipino military service members, both living and deceased, and remember their contributions to freedom and democracy.

“On Veterans Day, we honor American and Filipino service men and women still in uniform, those who have moved on to new opportunities outside of the military, and those who have passed. We owe you our freedom,” Ambassador Carlson said in her remarks during the ceremony held at the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig City.

“Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II – 80 years since Philippine and U.S. forces, shoulder to shoulder, succeeded in their fight to defend freedom and liberate the Philippines. Even before our 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, we fought together side by side. That bond of shared sacrifice by our veterans resonates through the decades and still animates our alliance in the form of ever-deepening security cooperation,” she added.

Philippine Department of National Defense Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino, U.S. Embassy Defense Attaché Col. Edward Evans, and American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) Chairman and retired U.S. Army General Michael Garrett attended the ceremony alongside Filipino and American veterans, veteran service organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps.

“Veterans Day reminds us of the courage and dedication of all who have fought for peace and freedom, including the Filipino veterans who stood alongside American forces,” Undersecretary Espino said.

“The Department of National Defense, through the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, remains steadfast in our commitment to promote the welfare and wellbeing of our veterans. We remember their legacy so their courage could continue to inspire future generations.”

“The Manila American Cemetery is not only a sacred American space, but also Filipino soil honoring our shared history and shared sacrifice,” ABMC Chairman Garrett said. “To our Filipino hosts, including our friends and neighbors right here in Manila, and all who are among America’s oldest partners here in Asia, I want to thank you for allowing us to honor our fallen here on your land.”

Nearly 50 million men and women have worn the uniform of the United States, with about 20 million still in active service. Of those, more than 69,000 have Filipino heritage, representing the second-largest foreign-born U.S. veteran population after Mexico.