Sea laws prop up Phl security, Loren asserts

Senator Loren Legarda described the recently signed Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064) and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065) as measures that bolster the country’s maritime sovereignty and security.

Legarda hailed the laws for their complementary roles in protecting the country’s marine resources.

The laws “will not only safeguard the integrity of our national territory but also strengthen our legal and environmental frameworks for managing and protecting our seas,” she said.

Legarda authored and co-sponsored the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (PMZA) and co-authored and co-sponsored the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (ASL Act).

She emphasized that the laws represent critical steps in securing the Philippines’ sovereignty and protecting its environment.

The PMZA establishes clear boundaries for the country’s maritime zones, including its internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial seas, contiguous zones, exclusive economic zones (EEZ)and continental shelf.

This legal framework strengthens the Philippines’ ability to assert its jurisdiction and sovereign rights over its vast marine resources and surrounding waters, Legarda noted.

By reinforcing the nation’s maritime boundaries, the law also enhances the Philippines’ ability to respond to regional maritime disputes with a unified position.

Complementing the PMZA, the ASL Act designates specific sea lanes for the safe passage of foreign vessels through Philippine waters.

While facilitating global maritime trade, the law ensures national security and includes environmental protections, such as regulations to prevent maritime pollution that could harm marine ecosystems.

“I am elated that the synergy of these two laws will provide a framework for balancing global maritime trade with the protection of our marine environment,” Legarda said.

“These laws work hand-in-hand to secure our seas, prevent environmental degradation, and foster regional stability, all while respecting international conventions like UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” she added.

A strong advocate for environmental sustainability, Legarda highlighted how both laws will help protect the Philippines’ marine biodiversity, coastal ecosystems, and marine resources, which are critical to the nation’s economy and well-being.