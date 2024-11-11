Quiboloy hospitalized after complaining of chest pain — PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday confirmed that Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy was at a hospital after experiencing chest pains.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy started complaining of chest pains on Thursday last week, prompting officers at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame to conduct a medical check-up.

The PNP Health Service found that Quiboloy was suffering from “atrial fibrillation in rapid ventricular response,” an irregular heartbeat that may be considered life-threatening, she said.

“The result of the medical examination conducted by our health services suggested that he has an irregular heartbeat that may be considered life-threatening so they recommended Quiboloy should be checked further to determine if his chest pains could lead to a more serious case,” Fajardo told reporters.

Quiboloy’s condition led the police to transfer him to the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City last Friday.

“On Friday, pursuant to a court order issued by RTC Pasig, Apollo Quiboloy was taken to the hospital and is supposed to be back here at the PNP Custodial Center by noon today,” Fajardo noted.

However, a Pasig City court ordered an extension of Quiboloy’s confinement to November 16 to complete the necessary medical examinations.

“Around 11:09 today, the PNP Custodial Center received an email with a copy of the Pasig RTC order extending the medical furlough of Apollo Quiboloy until 16 November at 5 PM to complete the required medical examinations that were required to check the status and condition of Apollo Quiboloy,” she said, mentioning that the KOJC leader had previously undergone a heart procedure.

Fajardo added that Quiboloy’s camp had filed a petition, which the court granted as a “very urgent petition.”