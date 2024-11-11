PAOCC raid on Central One Bataan slammed

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Governor Joet Garcia has condemned the raid conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Central One Bataan PH.

During his privilege speech at the House of Representatives, Governor Garcia said, “I rise today to speak on an issue that deeply concerns the welfare of the people I represent and the dignity of our labor force and investors in Bataan.”

He said that the raid at the Central One Bataan PH had exposed serious lapses and an alarming disregard for due process by law enforcement agencies.

“In the name of justice, we cannot allow any institution to act with a heavy hand and bring distress upon our law-abiding citizens without a thorough and cautious approach,” he said.

He added that the raid on the Central One is an ordeal that defies the principles of humane treatment and due process by the PAOCC, Philippine National Police Region 3, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“As the implementing team began their search, all employees, both Filipino and foreign, were forcibly detained and held in various areas and denied their freedom to move or even use their cellphones despite the fact that no evidence was gathered during the search on the alleged human trafficking,” he said.

The official added that the employees were ordered to keep their hands above their heads, most of them were ordered to lie face down on their stomach.

“For the Filipino workers, initial threats of detention were made although they were eventually released but only after exhaustive hours of profiling and harassment. The raiding team falsely claimed to be rescuing the employees, which contradicts the employees’ clear statement that they need no rescuing at all,” he said.

Garcia said that with the video evidence, “it is clear that the employees were seeking to be rescued from the PAOCC itself because of the latter’s abusive conduct.”

The governor also stated that the ordeal that befell the foreign workers’ “was even more harrowing, they were labeled undesirable aliens despite possessing necessary papers such as alien employment permits, and investors’ visa.”

Earlier today, a utility worker from the Central One Bataan PH has filed charges against Casio at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor Hall of Justice. The utility worker was slapped three times by Casio during the raid at the facility.

The company is also set to file a motion to quash at the Malolos Court in Bulacan on Tuesday to retrieve access to their facilities and equipment confiscated by the PAOCC since the search warrant against Central One was issued by the said court.

According to legal counsel Cherry Anne Dela Cruz, the Malaysian-owned company vehemently denied that they are involved in any human trafficking as stated in the said search warrant, and that they operate as a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

She added that the company is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and is a legitimate investor registered by the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).

Casio allegedly accused the company of being involved in human trafficking, online scamming and other illegal activities, but Central One’s legal counsel Dela Cruz said that the company is a legitimate BPO and not a gambling operator.

She added that of the 1,600 Central One Bataan employees, there are only 41 foreign employees and not the reported 300 foreign employees that were allegedly Chinese and Malaysians.

The legal counsel also stated that the company aims to assist the utility worker that was allegedly slapped by Spokesperson Casio, as the worker aims to file charges of slander and physical injury against the PAOCC official.

Some employees recounted that Casio was allegedly charging at the employees during the raid, as if he was going to punch them. The PAOCC official also gave a middle finger during the raid to the employees.

PAOCC chairman Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and PAOCC director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz have since suspended Casio from his post while the commission conducts an investigation in the matter.

Dela Cruz said that the utility worker took several days to come forward regarding the incident before seeking legal assistance to Central One, as he fears for the safety of his family. She added that other employees are also asking for legal assistance due to the harassment of the PAOCC.

The PAOCC, together with other law enforcement agents, raided the facility in Bagac on 31 October by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Malolos City Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Bulacan for allegations of human trafficking.

During the raid, Dela Cruz said that the PAOCC was investigating human trafficking, which is different from what Casio was saying that the company has no license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.