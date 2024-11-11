LGUs told to evac high-risk patients ahead of ‘Nika’

The Department of Health (DOH) reminded local government units (LGUs) to evacuate high-risk patients ahead of the incoming Severe Tropical Storm “Nika.”

In its latest advisory over the weekend, the DOH assured the public that it is coordinating with LGUs forecast to be most affected by Nika to pre-emptively evacuate those at highest risk.

Among them are women in their third trimester of pregnancy; lactating mothers; young children; seniors; persons with disabilities, and those with pre-existing conditions.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan ang DOH sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para masigurong maagang mailikas ang mga may sakit, mga buntis, bata, senior citizens, at persons with disabilities (The DOH is coordinating with LGUs to ensure the safe pre-emptive evacuation of those sick, pregnant women, children, senior citizens and PWDs,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

The DOH said all health facilities are directed to prioritize the admission of pregnant women at high risk of complications.

“Handa ang mga health facility at ospital ng DOH para masigurong tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibigay serbisyo sa kabila ng banta ng bagyo (Our health facilities and DOH hospitals are prepared to ensure the continuous service amid the threat of the typhoon),” Herbosa added.

The Health chief reminded the public to be alert and to prepare and secure a Go Bag per family with the following: first aid kit (alcohol, pain relievers, wound cleansers, gauze/bandages, and tweezers); medicines (for fever, cough, colds, diarrhea, and maintenance medicines for hypertension, diabetes and other conditions); and survival kit (flashlight, pocket knife with can opener, short rope, whistle, notebook in a waterproof bag and pencil);

Personal items, including clean clothes and towels, toiletries, blankets, charger/power banks, and a written list of emergency contacts were also recommended.

Herbosa also urged the public to heed all warnings and advice given by local authorities and when told to do so.

“Manatili po tayong alerto at sumunod sa abiso ng mga awtoridad tungkol sa paglikas habang malayo pa sa kalupaan ang bagyo (Let’s remain alert and follow the instructions of authorities about the evacuation before the typhoon makes landfall),” he continued.

"Ngayon ang tamang oras para maagang mailikas ang mga pamilyang nasa mga lugar na maaaring maapektuhan ng landslide o pagbaha dulot ng bagyong Nika (This is the right time to pre-emptively evacuate families near the areas forecast to be affected by landslides or flooding due to Typhoon Nika),” he added.

Nika is the 14th tropical cyclone of 2024 and is forecast to make landfall in Isabela or Aurora on Monday, 11 November, then cross other areas in mainland Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.