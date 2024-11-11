Escamis displays nerves of steel

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis proved he is a force to be reckoned with after leading Mapua University to its seventh straight win in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Asociation (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

The 24-year-old ace capped off the Cardinals’ flawless week by making the biggest shot of his collegiate career — a game-winning triple against College of Saint Benilde for a 75-73 escape act on Sunday as the Intramuros-based squad stayed unscathed in the second round.

With his stellar performance and nerves of steel, Escamis earned the NCAA Player of the Week honors backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, and with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors from 5 to 10 November.

Escamis resumed his splendid ways as he willed the Cardinals to erase the Blazers’ 20-point lead in the second quarter of their nerve-wracking showdown en route to his booming trey that settled the matter once and for all.

“I’m speechless right now… it just happened to me and I was able to hit it that far away. I looked up at the clock and I saw four seconds left and there was a gap between me and the defender,” said Escamis, who finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal against Saint Benilde.

“That’s why I decided to take the shot since I’ve been practicing it anyway.”

The win was a fitting follow-up to their 71-57 triumph over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Wednesday, underscoring their bid to eclipse last season’s runner-up finish by improving their win-loss record to 13-3 to tie with Saint Benilde at the helm.

In that match, the 5-foot-11 guard notched 18 points, five assists, three steals, and one rebound.

The former University of the East guard became the third Mapua cager to win the award for also the third straight week after Chris Hubilla and Lawrence Mangubat.

He bested Renz Villegas of Lyceum of the Philippines University, Jimboy Estrada of Letran College, and Harvey Pagsanjan of Emilio Aguinaldo College for the weekly recognition.

Coming from a rare NCAA feat of bagging MVP and Rookie of the Year in Season 99, Escamis is expected to pour it all out to achieve that championship trophy that slipped from their grasp.

Up next for Escamis and the Cardinals is the also-ran San Sebastian College, which has a 5-11 record, this Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.