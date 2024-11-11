Child micronutrient deficiencies resolution eyed

Experts have underscored the urgent need to address widespread malnutrition, particularly micronutrient deficiencies (MND), among young Filipino children.

One of the most pressing issues is iron deficiency anemia, which affects 43.1 percent of Filipino children aged six months to one year.

This condition can lead to severe health consequences, including impaired cognitive and motor development.

Other significant MNDs include iodine deficiency disorders and vitamin A deficiency, which can cause brain damage, blindness and increased susceptibility to infections.

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) of the Department of Science and Technology promotes food fortification as a cost-effective and sustainable solution to combat MND.

This, as the Philippine Food Fortification Act of 2000 mandates the fortification of staple foods and encourages voluntary fortification of processed foods.

Meantime, Nestlé Philippines, a leading food and beverage manufacturer, has contributed to addressing MND by providing 25 billion fortified servings of its products in 2023.

This includes infant cereals, baby food and growing-up milks, which are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.

Arlene Tan-Bantoto, Nutrition Business Executive Officer at Nestlé Philippines, stressed the importance of infant cereals in providing essential micronutrients to young children.

“During the period which includes the crucial weaning stage, children need specific micronutrients to allow the substantial physical growth and weight gain that should be taking place. But MND can retard their development, with negative and serious health impacts for the rest of their lives,” Tan-Bantoto said.