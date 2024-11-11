15th PHILSME Business Expo aims to help SMEs grow through innovation

The Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) will hold its 15th edition on 22-23 November, 2024, from 10 AM to 6 PM at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City. As the nation’s largest business-to-business trade show, PHILSME brings together SMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs to explore innovative solutions and foster growth.

Under the theme "Unlock Upliftment: Taking on Innovation, Coalition, and Excellent Client Relations for an Empowered Nation," the expo will focus on cutting-edge solutions and the role of strong customer relationships in business success.

"We are honored to provide a platform where business owners can access innovative solutions, foster genuine connections, and reinforce the community in building long-lasting client relationships,” Philippine SME Business Expo CEO and Managing Director Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla said.

With over 120 sponsors and exhibitors, PHILSME will showcase 180 business solutions across sectors such as finance, healthcare, HR, logistics, IT, telecommunications, and AI. Organized by Mediacom Solutions Inc., the event will feature 30 keynote speeches and presentations from industry experts, offering strategies for enhancing marketing, revenue, and growth for 9,000 expected attendees.

Notable sponsors include Ai-CHA Ice Cream & Tea Philippines, QNE Software Philippines, Inc., Odoo, GCash for Business, and Security Bank.

The expo will also unveil the "re:brand Initiative" in partnership with Design For Tomorrow, offering a premium branding service to a chosen MSME.

For more information and to register for free, visit PHILSME's website.

