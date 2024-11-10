Science as a tool for global harmony

Every 10 November, the world celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development, a UNESCO initiative launched in 2001 to emphasize the role of science in fostering global peace and sustainable progress.

This day serves as a reminder that science goes beyond laboratories and classrooms; it plays a significant part in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security, health crises and conflict.

World Science Day encourages public engagement in scientific discourse, highlighting how science can be harnessed to promote peace, bridge cultural divides and build resilient communities.