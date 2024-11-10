Science as a tool for global harmony

Every 10 November, the world celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development, a UNESCO initiative launched in 2001 to emphasize the role of science in fostering global peace and sustainable progress.
This day serves as a reminder that science goes beyond laboratories and classrooms; it plays a significant part in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security, health crises and conflict.
World Science Day encourages public engagement in scientific discourse, highlighting how science can be harnessed to promote peace, bridge cultural divides and build resilient communities.
Science and technology play vital roles in promoting world peace by fostering international collaboration. For instance, global efforts in climate research, nuclear disarmament, and public health bring scientists and governments together, creating pathways for peacebuilding.
Climate change, a borderless crisis, requires collective scientific action to protect resources like water and arable land — resources often tied to conflict. Likewise, advancements in renewable energy can reduce dependence on resource-rich but politically tense regions, potentially diminishing the risk of conflict over natural resources.
Scientific breakthroughs in medicine also contribute to peace by addressing health crises that strain societies. The rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines demonstrated the power of international collaboration, with scientists from various nations sharing data and resources to curb the pandemic. By advancing solutions that protect lives and livelihoods, science directly supports social stability and resilience.
In the Philippines, World Science Day carries particular relevance. The country, frequently affected by natural disasters like typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, relies on science and technology to improve disaster preparedness, enhance resilience and save lives.
Initiatives by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), such as Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards), have been crucial in predicting weather patterns, issuing early warnings, and implementing community-level disaster planning. This science-driven approach not only safeguards communities but also strengthens unity and cooperation among diverse groups, reducing tensions over resource allocation in crisis situations.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Crbgroup
Scientists is in the laboratory and the classroom it play a significant part in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security, health crises and conflict.
Furthermore, science plays a role in addressing poverty and inequality in the Philippines by promoting sustainable agriculture, healthcare and energy solutions. By embracing science in policy and community practices, the Philippines can foster a more inclusive, resilient and peaceful society.
World Science Day for Peace and Development serves as a reminder that science can be a unifying force, offering solutions for a better world. For the Philippines, it emphasizes the need to prioritize science-driven development to ensure peace, resilience and progress.