One dead in Benguet after tanker loses brakes

BAGUIO CITY – The driver of a fuel tanker died instantly after the vehicle lost its brakes and fell on its side in Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet, on the evening of 9 November 2024.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver. The truck’s helper was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

According to La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda, the tanker was descending Longlong Road toward the Pico-Puguis area around 11:30 p.m. on the date when the vehicle experienced a brake malfunction. The driver lost control, causing the tanker to fall on its side and slide down the road until it struck an establishment at the intersection of Puguis Main Road.

After more than 30 minutes, the truck exploded, and the fire spread along the fuel-covered stretch of the road. Several residential and commercial structures and vehicles caught fire after the explosion, shortly after midnight on 10 November 2024.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection–La Trinidad, La Trinidad Police Station, and volunteers immediately battled the blaze. As of 5:00 a.m. on 10 November, clearing operations in the area were ongoing, and an investigation is being conducted to assess the damages. No additional injuries were reported.

Authorities reported that the tanker was carrying 30,000 liters of diesel fuel and 10,000 liters of gasoline, intended for delivery to a gas station in La Trinidad, Benguet.