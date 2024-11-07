Angie Mead King’s Acura NSX catches fire along SLEX

YouTuber and car enthusiast Angie Mead King has bid farewell to her newly customized Acura NSX after it was engulfed in an unfortunate fire while driving along the South Luzon Expressway on 7 November.
King posted videos of the remains of her 1997-NSX, which had been towed after the SLEX Fire Team assisted in putting out the flames.
“I’m alive. The car is dead. It’s literally gone… No words,” King said, expressing her devastation over the incident.
Earlier, King had shared photos and videos on her Instagram stories showing the same red car, which she had just picked up from the shop. She mentioned that the car had been modified, which may have contributed to the fire.
Acura NSX, also known as Honda NSX, is a two-seater rear-wheel drive sports car with models from starting 1991-2005.