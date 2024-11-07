Angie Mead King’s Acura NSX catches fire along SLEX

YouTuber and car enthusiast Angie Mead King has bid farewell to her newly customized Acura NSX after it was engulfed in an unfortunate fire while driving along the South Luzon Expressway on 7 November.

King posted videos of the remains of her 1997-NSX, which had been towed after the SLEX Fire Team assisted in putting out the flames.

“I’m alive. The car is dead. It’s literally gone… No words,” King said, expressing her devastation over the incident.