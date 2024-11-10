Lady of the Parking Lot, grant us a space

If you’ve driven in Metro Manila for any length of time, you already know that parking here is no small feat. Every available space feels like a rare find, a hard-won prize from the parking gods. Just when we thought we’d seen every trick in the mall parking playbook, a new story went viral on November 1st, All Saints’ Day, this time unfolding at a cemetery in Las Piñas.

In an unexpected twist, a woman stood in an open parking slot, waving off cars to “hold” it for her companions — including a child and her elderly parents — a move that left a lot of people buzzing.

Now, if Anthony Bourdain were still with us, he’d probably crawl out of his grave to weigh in on this one. After all, nothing seems to go against his show’s very title, No Reservations, quite like reserving an open parking spot with just the power of human presence. It’s one thing to reserve a table at a busy restaurant, but a parking slot? Now, that takes a special kind of boldness.

Someone managed to capture a video of the incident showing another woman, who wanted to park, shouting at her to leave the space. When news of this hit social media, it blew up. Drivers, netizens, and pretty much everyone who’s battled parking in Metro Manila had something to say about it. Standing in the middle of a lot to claim a spot isn’t exactly a parking “hack” anyone wants to see trending. And to try it at a cemetery on one of the busiest days of the year? That added a whole new level.

If you’re familiar with Las Piñas, you know that parking there is about as rare as a traffic-free EDSA on a Monday. While people have probably tried this “human barricade” tactic before, seeing it play out so brazenly in public seemed to strike a nerve. There we all were, gritting our teeth through Metro Manila’s daily gridlock, and here was someone standing in a parking slot — in a cemetery, of all places, on 1 November, treating it like prime real estate that could be “reserved” at will.

And let’s be honest — who hasn’t been tempted? Hunting for parking in Metro Manila can bring out all kinds of creative (and sometimes questionable) strategies. I remember one weekend at a mall where I managed to find a spot near the end of a long line of parked cars. A car at the front of the line, maybe a good 50 meters back, was waiting with its hazard lights flashing, but I pulled in anyway. Just as I stepped out, the driver came over, insisting the spot was “his.” I couldn’t help but laugh. Did he think he had dibs on every spot between him and the horizon? “So, this whole 50-meter stretch is yours to claim?” I asked, trying not to grin. He gave me a look, muttered something, and drove off. It was ridiculous — but that’s Metro Manila parking for you. Some people act like they’re entitled to an invisible line of reserved slots!