DSWD 12 to investigate AKAP raffle scandal

General Santos City — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has launched an investigation following reports that politicians in South Cotabato are allegedly using the Ayuda Para sa Kapos at Kita Program (AKAP)—a government-funded financial aid initiative for low-income families—to sway votes ahead of the May 2025 midterm elections.

The investigation follows a viral social media post from a barangay official who thanked a politician after reportedly winning a “slot” in the AKAP program. DSWD 12 Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. confirmed that his office is currently verifying the video and has committed to a thorough investigation.

Cabaya emphasized that using any DSWD program for political gain is illegal, particularly as a means to entice votes. He clarified that AKAP is designed to assist minimum-wage earners and low-income individuals facing high inflation and rising prices for basic goods. He also stressed that only those who can prove they fall within the low-income bracket are eligible for AKAP benefits.

In a separate media interview, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. criticized politicians exploiting the government program, reminding local leaders to use government funds responsibly and ensure they reach qualified beneficiaries.

“If you’re going to hold a raffle, use your own money. A raffle is like gambling. It’s as if you’re turning AKAP into a gambling game. That money is not yours,” the governor said.