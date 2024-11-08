DSWD requests DBM to replenish P875-M in QRF

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) revealed on Friday that it has requested the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the immediate replenishment of the agency’s Quick Response Funds (QRF) to ensure uninterrupted disaster response amid the recent consecutive storms that hit the country.

Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, told reporters that the agency expects the QRF replenishment next week.

"Yung status of stockpile, stand-by funds natin nagkakahalaga pa ng Php107 million. Gayundin, we have more than 1.3 million family food packs strategically prepositioned across the country, but we have also requested for augmentation support already from the DBM. And then currently, under review na po ito,” Dumlao said.

The DRMG official said the agency has requested a total of P875 million from the DBM, which will be directed to assistance for families affected by Typhoons Kristine, Leon, and Marce, as well as for future disasters and calamities.

According to Dumlao, this fund is crucial to sustain the ongoing procurement of food items and the augmentation of relief aid, which are central to the agency’s disaster response mandate.

On the AKAP budget

In the same forum, Dumlao stated that the agency fully respects the Senate Committee on Finance's proposed amendments to the Department’s budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

“As an implementing agency, the DSWD will of course implement only the projects or programs that are indicated in our General Appropriations Act [GAA],” Dumlao said when asked to comment on the Senate committee’s suggestion to remove AKAP from the DSWD’s proposed budget for 2025.

Dumlao emphasized that the Department welcomes the Senate’s review of the proposed amendments, which will determine the final annual budget and expenditure program for the agency.