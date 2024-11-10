Austal to construct new catamaran in Balamban

“West Cebu Estate has long been a cornerstone of Cebu’s economic advancement. Our success is rooted in providing world-class infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem that supports businesses like Austal Philippines in advancing their operations,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

He emphasized that the new project will further solidify Cebu’s reputation as a global shipbuilding hub, while WCE strengthens its position as a premier industrial center in the region.

“This new project not only highlights Austal’s capabilities but also underscores the unique strengths of WCE—highly skilled local talent, streamlined logistics, and regulatory support that anticipates business needs. Through our ongoing expansion, we remain committed to positioning WCE as the premier industrial hub in the region, driving sustainable growth for Cebu and beyond,” De Mesa added.

The vessel will feature ample cargo space for bicycles and baggage and will be powered by two 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines, reaching speeds of up to 25 knots.