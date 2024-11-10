Austal to construct new catamaran in Balamban

Austal Philippines has secured a contract to construct a 32-meter catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries.
Austal, a global player in shipbuilding, will build the new catamaran, designed to accommodate 400 passengers and a five-member crew. The advanced aluminum vessel, designed by Australian firm Incat Crowther, will be constructed at Austal’s shipyard in the West Cebu Estate (WCE) in Balamban.
“West Cebu Estate has long been a cornerstone of Cebu’s economic advancement. Our success is rooted in providing world-class infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem that supports businesses like Austal Philippines in advancing their operations,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.
He emphasized that the new project will further solidify Cebu’s reputation as a global shipbuilding hub, while WCE strengthens its position as a premier industrial center in the region.
“This new project not only highlights Austal’s capabilities but also underscores the unique strengths of WCE—highly skilled local talent, streamlined logistics, and regulatory support that anticipates business needs. Through our ongoing expansion, we remain committed to positioning WCE as the premier industrial hub in the region, driving sustainable growth for Cebu and beyond,” De Mesa added.
The vessel will feature ample cargo space for bicycles and baggage and will be powered by two 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines, reaching speeds of up to 25 knots.
WCE provides businesses like Austal with reliable access to essential resources, including power, water, telecommunications, and construction services, meeting high production demands. The estate also offers a skilled local workforce, ensuring a steady supply of talent.
With its dedicated seaport, WCE streamlines logistics and enables efficient movement of goods. Additionally, streamlined regulatory services, including a One-Stop-Shop for PEZA and Bureau of Customs support, simplify processes for all companies on-site.
WCE hosts 12 key locators from medium to heavy industries, including globally recognized shipbuilders like Tsuneishi Heavy Industries of Japan, Advanced Catamaran Composites of the USA, and Cebu Marine Industry Inc. of Taiwan.
To date, WCE has generated over 14,000 jobs and attracted more than P32 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, locators within the estate exported goods valued at over $545 million.