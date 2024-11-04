Aboitiz InfraCapital aids over 2,700 Kristine-hit families

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, extended relief and assistance to about 2,750 families affected by the recent onslaught of severe tropical storm Kristine.

“Our commitment to supporting the resilience of Filipino communities drives us to act quickly in times of crisis. By mobilizing resources across our business units, we hope to bring immediate relief and begin the path toward recovery for the families affected by Typhoon Kristine,” said Cosette V. Canilao, AIC President and Chief Executive Officer.

Through volunteers, AIC donated relief packs—each suitable for a family of four—containing essential food items such as canned goods, rice, noodles, crackers, coffee, and bottled water.

With the support of Aboitiz Foundation, AIC Economic Estates, operating the 940-hectare LIMA Estate in Batangas and the 200-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac City, has collaborated with AboitizLand and Aboitiz Construction to assemble approximately 1,500 relief packs for its communities.

A total of 900 packs will support residents in Lipa City, while 600 packs are designated for Tarlac City, which were turned over to respective local government units (LGUs) on 29 October.

A second batch of relief operations, supported by donations from locators of LIMA Estate (the Philippines' largest privately owned industrial-anchored estate), is planned for later in the week.

Similary, AIC conducted relief initiatives in Iloilo, delivering drinking water and 750 relief packs on 28 and 29 October and committing 500 relief packs more to the Iloilo Province and Iloilo City LGUs.