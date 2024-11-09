Yuletide campaign aiding online customers vs scams launched

As Christmas shopping begins, trust tech leader Gogolook, which developed the global anti-scam application Whoscall App, recently launched the #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall campaign to raise awareness among Filipinos about staying safe online and avoiding scams.

The Whoscall app was designed to help safeguard individuals against online fraud.

According to Gogolook Philippines country head, Mel Migriño, the campaign’s goal is for Filipinos to enjoy a worry-free holiday season.

“Our goal this holiday season is to ensure that every Filipino can enjoy the festivities without the concern of online threats. With more people shopping and connecting digitally, it’s crucial to strengthen online security,” Migriño said.

This initiative continues the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign, which aims to promote public awareness of cyber hygiene and safer online practices.

Key features

The Whoscall app offers key features such as a Web Checker to scan suspicious links and Caller and Message Identifiers that can help determine whether incoming calls or Short Message Service (SMS) are potential scams.

“Through our Christmas campaign, we’re committed to providing tools and resources that empower Filipinos to protect themselves and their loved ones online,” Migriño emphasized.

She also highlighted that “Whoscall is a free app that will help Filipinos enhance their online safety.”

CICC recognition

Gogolook was recently recognized by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, for its contributions to boosting the country’s cybersecurity.

The recognition underscored Gogolook’s active role in the CICC’s fight against online scams and fraud through initiatives like online campaigns, caravans and roadshows.

Gogolook has also shared scam data collected from its Whoscall app and discussed global trends.

This acknowledgment also showed Gogolook’s dedication to making Whoscall available to all Filipinos.

Moreover, Migriño encouraged the public to use the app’s reporting system, which will undergo a stringent review process and help its users identify suspicious numbers more effectively.

“We encourage everyone to make use of the app’s reporting system, as each submission directly feeds into Gogolook’s international database. This collective effort helps all users identify suspicious numbers more effectively, making the online space safer for everyone,” Migriño stressed.