Ultras, Spin Doctors collide for solo lead

Action is expected to heat up as unbeaten frontrunners DN Steel FEU and Savouge collide in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

Both teams have been on a roll, with the Ultras aiming to extend their perfect run to six games for continued control of the lead, while the Spin Doctors seek to claim the top spot with their fifth consecutive victory.

The Ultras will come into this match fresh off a hard-fought four-set win against the winless Martelli Meats Master Blasters last Friday with coach Eddieson Orcullo of FEU outlining a clear strategy: Targeted serving to disrupt Savouge’s combination plays and focused receiving to counter the Spin Doctors’ powerful attacks.

“I think we need to focus more on their combination attacks. We should also work on our targets from the reception box so that they will have a hard time to execute,” said Orcullo, underscoring the importance of precise serving and strong receives to thwart Savouge’s plays.

Drxy Saavedra and Mikko Espartero are expected to lead the charge for the Ultras, while John Diwa and Louis Gamban will anchor Savouge’s offense.

In other matches, the unbeaten EcoOil La Salle Green Oilers (3-0) take on the PGJC-Navy Sealions at 4 p.m. The Navy team, reeling from a straight-set loss to the Criss Cross King Crunchers last Friday, hopes to bounce back and end La Salle’s unbeaten streak.

Noel Kampton and MJ Fortuna will look to replicate their standout performances from La Salle’s last win, while Joeven Dela Vega and Greg Dolor aim to put Navy back on track in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and supported by ArenaPlus, Mikasa, and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.

The 6 p.m. clash between Cignal and the D’Navigators Iloilo sees the HD Spikers aiming for their third straight win after a five-set loss to the Spin Doctors with JM Ronquillo and Mark Calado expected to lead their charge.

Meanwhile, the struggling D’Navigators, led by Madz Gampong and Edward Camposano, will fight to end their four-match losing streak and improve their 1-4 record.