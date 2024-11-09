Pangasinan government and medical specialists seek collaboration with Stanford Hospital

BAGUIO CITY-- Representatives from the Provincial Government of Pangasinan, along with hospital executives and medical experts in the different towns across the province, were oriented by officers and administrators of the Stanford Hospital during a two-day official visit in the state of California, USA.

The visit, which began on 7 November, (U.S. time), was part of the province's benchmarking activities and included educational discussions with the Urban Planning Council of Daly City, California. The delegation's representation of Pangasinan was authorized by Pangasinan Governor Ramon Juico III, as part of the administration's bid to find ways to improve health programs across the province.

The United Pangasinanes in America, Inc. organized the official meeting between the heads of Stanford Hospital and Daly City's Urban planning Council. The delegation was headed by Pangasinan Provincial Administrator Melecio F. Patague III.

According to Patague, the visit is part of the program of Pangasinan to establish international collaboration with friends overseas. He said it is their dream of working one day with international partners in the improvement of the health programs and services which will significantly benefit the people of Pangasinan.

After meeting with Stanford officials, the group was given a tour of the hospital before proceeding to meet with Daly City Officials.