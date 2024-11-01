Pangasinan joins Spain Smart City Expo

BAGUIO CITY — The provincial government of Pangasinan is set to join the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCWEZ) in Barcelona, Spain from 2 to 7 November 2024.

Pangasinan Governor Ramon V. Guico III will lead the delegation of local officials which will be included with other global attendees numbering to about 25,000 from both the public and private sectors across the globe.

The event is the world’s biggest and most influential gathering for cities and urban innovation, serving as a path to discover the latest technologies and enjoy premier networking with the leaders in government and business from around the world.

In the invitation of Philippine Consulate in Barcelona, Spain Consul General Maria Theresa SM. Lazaro addressed to Pangasinan Provincial Board Secretary Verna T. Nava-Perez and other provincial government officials, the annual congress brings together government leaders, C-level or high-ranking executives, global experts and visionaries to move cities towards a better future through sharing knowledge and best practices aimed at empowering cities to tackle the current critical challenges.

Aside for the more than 25,00O attendees in the SCWEZ, there are expected more than 1,100 exhibitors, more than 600 speakers. Delegates and representatives will be coming from more than 850 cities and more than 130 countries that are following the road to being Smart Cities.

The delegates of Pangasinan will be able to learn vital points and focuses in achieving gains for the province towards socio-economic opportunities apart from acquiring learnings that they can personally apply in connection with their respective duties and responsibilities in the provincial government.

They will also have the opportunity to build ties with other participating countries and governments for possible partnerships.