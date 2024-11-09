Mariveles power plant now generates almost 2,000 MW; intensifying its CSR

MARIVELES, Bataan — The GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power, are now producing almost 2,000 megawatts of electricity, making it the biggest power distributor supplying various parts of Luzon.

This was learned from JK Huyatid, Corporate Affairs Manager of Aboitiz Power, during a media briefing on Friday at the power plant’s compound.

Huyatid, together with Dominic Mejia Bolo, Media Relations Officer, briefed selected newsmen about the company’s Corporate Social Responbility (CSR) programs aimed at benefitting the host community.

GNPD and GMEC are actively involved in providing assistance to the province, particularly during calamities. Their initiatives include granting scholarship stipends, coastal clean-ups, and other activities that benefit Bataeños.

AboitizPower champions sustainability initiatives and ventures that help make the world a better place, not only for people living today but for generations to come.

“We are also planning to propagate hatchling tortoise along the coastal area of Bataan,” Huyatid told newsmen.