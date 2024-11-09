Dutch PM cancels trip to UN climate summit over football violence

The Hague, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced Saturday he was cancelling his trip to the UN climate summit next week following violence towards Israeli football supporters in Amsterdam.

"I will not be in Azerbaijan next week for the United Nation's COP29 climate conference," Schoof said on X.

"I'm staying in the Netherlands because of the major social impact of last Thursday night's events in Amsterdam," he added.

Fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked by groups in the streets of the city Thursday evening following a Europa League match against Amsterdam club Ajax.

The violence, which has "deeply damaged" the city, according to its mayor, sparked international outrage with many including Schoof describing the attacks as "anti-Semitic".

However, the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned "anti-Arab chanting by Israelis and the attack on the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam" before the game.

Schoof was criticised for not immediately leaving a European leaders' summit in Budapest to return to the Netherlands when the violence broke out.

Instead, he said the issue would be addressed at a ministerial council on Monday.

"In addition, on Tuesday I will be talking to various Jewish organisations and social organisations about the fight against anti-Semitism," he said.

COP29 will bring together 198 countries in Azerbaijan's capital Baku from 11 to 22 November 11.

The Netherlands will be represented by Climate Minister Sophie Hermans.