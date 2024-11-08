World leaders condemn 'anti-Semitic' violence against Israeli fans amid Amsterdam football clashes

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden, alongside leaders from Israel, the Netherlands, and Canada, denounced violent attacks against Israeli football fans following a Europa League match between Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam’s Ajax on Thursday night. In a statement shared on X, Biden condemned the attacks as “despicable” acts that echo “dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted.”

Returning Israeli fans arriving back in Tel Aviv spoke out about the violence they experienced in Amsterdam’s streets. Fans described being ambushed by masked groups as they left the stadium and traveled through the city’s train stations and central areas. Kobi Eliyahu, one of the returning supporters, said that people “waited on every single corner... it was very frightening to see that.” He added, “It was orchestrated… and it was a total surprise for us.”

Israeli authorities responded with strong statements, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructing the Mossad to draft a security plan for future international sporting events. Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the incident “a pogrom” and urged global vigilance against the rise of anti-Semitic violence.

The violent episode, which left five hospitalized, was immediately condemned by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who called it a “terrible anti-Semitic attack.” Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema announced increased security, stating that the city had suffered a “deep wound” from the “hateful anti-Semitic rioters” who hunted down Israeli fans in “unbearable” assaults. Local police reported 62 arrests and explained the difficulty in preventing the quick, “hit-and-run” attacks across several parts of the city.

Escalating Security Concerns in Europe

With anti-Israel sentiments rising amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, authorities throughout Europe are now on alert. Israeli fans had been warned to avoid displaying visible Israeli or Jewish symbols in public, as tensions continued to rise. Following the Amsterdam violence, Israeli officials advised supporters to avoid attending a Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball game in Bologna, Italy, with additional security planned for the event. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned the incident, pledging heightened security for Jewish citizens and calling for an end to growing anti-Semitism in Europe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen echoed the condemnation. Von der Leyen expressed outrage at the “vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam.” Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said that Guterres “condemns all forms of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the outcry from world leaders, calling the news “horrifying” and a reflection of “disgusting anti-Semitism.” He emphasized Canada’s commitment to combating anti-Semitism on the international stage.

Reactions from Amsterdam and Moving Forward

The violence and subsequent arrests follow reports of high tensions in Amsterdam leading up to the match. According to Dutch police, confrontations began as early as Wednesday, with both sides involved in minor incidents. On Thursday, footage on social media appeared to show some Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanting inflammatory language in Hebrew, further stoking tensions. Mayor Halsema responded by instituting a ban on demonstrations and stepping up protection for key institutions in Amsterdam, including synagogues.

In a call to action, Ben Mansford, CEO of Maccabi Tel Aviv, addressed reporters at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, describing the violence as “tragic.” He added, “This was not connected to football… once our fans started leaving the stadium… that’s when they were obviously targeted.”