Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

19 OCTOBER 2024: Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/AFP
Glastonbury headliner Dua Lipa has cancelled the Indonesian leg of her Asian tour, citing unsafe staging.

The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the capital's 16,500-seat Indonesia Arena.

"I'm heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday," she wrote in a social media post late Friday. 

"I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging."

She had just performed in Singapore but her tour will now skip past Southeast Asia's biggest economy and home to about 280 million people, moving on to the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand.

"I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta," she said. 

"I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

