Central One Bataan faces no charges after raid; employees stand by firm

Bagac, Bataan — Central One Bataan, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company recently raided by the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on allegations of operating as an unlicensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), reported that, “No charges, criminal, civil, or even regulatory," had been filed against the company or any of its officers.

The company further disputed claims made by PAOCC Director Winston Casio, asserting that none of the alleged violations have been substantiated. Central One Bataan has denied involvement in black market banking, cryptocurrency scams, love scams, cyber scams, and online gambling, as alleged by the PAOCC.

PAOCC and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided the Bagac-based Central One at the end of October. Their facility, a sprawling 2.6-hectare compound with multiple buildings, housed approximately 900 workers, including around 300 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese and Malaysians, along with 600 Filipinos.

The raid was prompted by concerns over the facility’s lack of a Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) permit, with Casio noting that the firm appeared to be operating illegally as a POGO despite having a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) designation. PAOCC had received video evidence suggesting that the facility was involved in sports betting and other activities. No arrests were made.

Earlier in the year, Bataan Governor Joet Garcia had conducted an inspection of the site. At that time, Central One’s CEO, Norman Hon Wui Chaw, asserted that the facility was a legitimate BPO, registered under the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and employing a large workforce. However, the company restricted the inspection team from taking photos or videos, raising questions about transparency.