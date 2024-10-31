Bataan POGO facility raided

Elements of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) site in Bagac, Bataan, on Thursday.

The raiding team targeted seven two-story buildings within a sprawling 2.6-hectare facility enclosed by a seven-foot see-through fence. Approximately 300 foreign nationals, primarily Chinese and Malaysians, along with 600 Filipinos, were rounded up for questioning, although no arrests were made.

In an interview, PAOCC spokesman Winston John Casio said the alleged POGO hub lacked a permit from the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“Therefore, they are operating illegally,” said Casio in Filipino.

He added, “The companies here operate under Central Park, specifically Central One Bataan. The property is allegedly owned by Camaya Land Development, which is the primary lessor. They reportedly obtained their permit from the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan.”

However, while the area has been designated for BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), the PAOCC has received videos of the facility indicating that it is involved in various online scams, primarily sports betting.

The raiding team converged at a gasoline station along NLEX and left at noon for the three-hour drive to the destination. There were about 50 CIDG men and 30 PAOCC operatives aboard several sports utility vehicles and two six-by-six trucks.

The raiders were accompanied by members of the media in 30 vehicles forming a long convoy.

Security guards manning the main gate did not resist but the raiders had to wait for six barangay kagawads to serve as witnesses while they served a search warrant.

The operation was expected to last through the wee hours of the morning to complete the inventory.

LGU inspected hub

Last June, Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia conducted a personal inspection of Central One Bataan, amid an ongoing scrutiny of its operations.

The facility’s chief executive officer, Norman Hon Wui Chaw, insisted that the company functioned strictly as a BPO, not a POGO.

During the inspection, led by key officials of the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and local government, the management team provided a tour of the premises.

However, they did not permit the inspecting team to take photos or videos, raising concerns about transparency.

Chaw, a Malaysian national, said that Central One Bataan was registered with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and was established in 2022 with an initial investment exceeding P600 million. The facility spans 2.6 hectares and includes multiple buildings, some of which are still under construction.

Central One Bataan employs over 1,500 staff members, with more than 90 foreign nationals from Malaysia, Taiwan, Brazil, and Indonesia. Chaw claimed there were no Chinese nationals in the workforce.

The inspection highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the classification and activities of such companies in the region, as authorities continue to monitor compliance and investigate potential illegal operations.

POGOs banned

The POGO industry was established in 2016 and was aimed at attracting foreign investments and boosting the economy by providing online gambling services primarily to international clients.

Initially, POGOs contributed significantly to government revenues through licensing fees and taxes.

However, concerns arose over various issues, including tax evasion, illegal activities, and the influx of foreign workers leading to rising property rents and social tensions.

By 2023, these challenges escalated, prompting a widespread public outcry and government scrutiny.

Reports of human trafficking, online scams, and other criminal activities linked to POGOs became increasingly alarming.

As a result, the Philippine government announced a ban on all POGO operations, aiming to restore order, enhance national security, and protect local communities from the adverse effects of the industry.