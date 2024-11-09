CAAP meets with Senator JV to discuss strengthening PH aviation

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), led by Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, recently met with Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Senate Deputy Majority Leader, to discuss the condition of the country’s airports and plans for future expansion.

During the meeting, CAAP emphasized the urgent need to modernize the nation’s air traffic and navigation systems to ensure the safe and efficient operation of Philippine airports and to elevate the quality of air travel services across the country.

CAAP secured Senator Ejercito’s full support for the modernization and upgrade of its Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system, along with other key aviation projects.

With continued collaboration from legislators, CAAP is positioned to advance legislation that will secure the necessary funding, regulatory clearances, and legislative frameworks to bring its transformative aviation improvements to fruition.