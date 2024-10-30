CAAP targets uninterrupted aviation systems

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and its attached agency, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), have assured the public that every effort is being made to ensure uninterrupted operations of the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, who inspected the CNS/ATM system on Wednesday, has ordered all CAAP personnel to prevent flight disruptions.

“As travelers return home to honor their departed loved ones, we are committed to ensuring that their travel is seamless and safe. With the upgrade to ATMS software version 22.2, CAAP has ensured that safety and security features have been added, guaranteeing reliable operations during this holiday season,” Bautista said.

Currently, the country utilizes the CNS/ATM system, which enhances safety in air traffic control by reducing the workload for controllers and pilots.

The P10.8 billion project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, was completed in October 2017.

The CNS/ATM system improves airport capacity and efficiency, minimizing delays and allowing for more flexible flight routes.

Likewise, Bautista met with 12 area managers, Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Roberto Lim and CAAP director general Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo to discuss “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2024” for 44 CAAP-operated airports.

Area managers reported that airport facilities, including chillers and escalators, are working properly, and medical supplies are well-stocked. Malasakit Help Desks are prepared, with Malasakit Kits starting distribution on 30 October. Security simulation exercises have been conducted.

As instructed by the DoTr, all CAAP airports are on heightened alert, not only for the expected surge in passengers but also in response to typhoon “Leon.”

While some airports have already recovered from typhoon “Kristine,” relief operations continue for those still affected.

Tamayo has also directed area managers to provide continuous updates on facility status.