Bong Go champions rural livelihoods in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, supports market vendors and daycare workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the importance of improving livelihood support for vulnerable workers in rural areas during his visit to Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, 6 November. Through his Malasakit Team, he extended support to market vendors and daycare workers while advocating for sustainable job opportunities and relief for economically disadvantaged communities.
Following the completion of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), livelihood support through temporary employment was provided to displaced workers. This program was conducted in collaboration with Go, DOLE, and Mayor Ian Larcia.
Go underscored the need to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable workers, especially those in rural areas seeking better economic opportunities. Additionally, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 584 beneficiaries gathered at Banaybanay Municipal Covered Court. There were also select recipients of shoes, a watch, and a mobile phone.
To better support vulnerable sectors impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing employment challenges, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which can give temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, if enacted into law.
To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by PhP100 nationwide.
As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the nearest Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.
First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.
Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than 15 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.
“Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot,” cited Go.
“Pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yan. Ibinabalik lang sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot,” he added.
Go reaffirmed his commitment to Banaybanay, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”