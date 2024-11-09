Bong Go champions rural livelihoods in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, supports market vendors and daycare workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the importance of improving livelihood support for vulnerable workers in rural areas during his visit to Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, 6 November. Through his Malasakit Team, he extended support to market vendors and daycare workers while advocating for sustainable job opportunities and relief for economically disadvantaged communities.

Following the completion of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), livelihood support through temporary employment was provided to displaced workers. This program was conducted in collaboration with Go, DOLE, and Mayor Ian Larcia.

Go underscored the need to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable workers, especially those in rural areas seeking better economic opportunities. Additionally, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 584 beneficiaries gathered at Banaybanay Municipal Covered Court. There were also select recipients of shoes, a watch, and a mobile phone.