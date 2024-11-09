Airport authorities arrest departing passenger at NAIA with outstanding warrant of arrest

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that on Thursday night (7 November), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Quezon City District Field Unit, a joint operation was successfully carried out to execute a warrant of arrest against a 51-year-old female passenger who attempted to depart the country for Singapore at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

According to the authorities, the accused was apprehended pursuant to her existing warrant of arrest for violation of Section 24(d) in relation to Section 28(e) of Republic Act 11199, also known as the “Social Security Act of 1997,” with a recommended bail set at PHP 72,000.00.

Currently, the apprehended passenger is in the custody of the CIDG Quezon City District Field Unit for documentation, subsequent legal action, and proper inquest proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano emphasized that the PNP-AVSEGROUP, in partnership with airport officials and other law enforcement agencies, remains vigilant in their responsibility to guarantee continuous airport operations, stressing the agency's zero-tolerance for criminal activity and guaranteeing that everyone within their boundaries abides by the law.