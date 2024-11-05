PNP anti-drug group nets P77.9-M worth of narcotics in Oct

Over P77.9 million in estimated value of illegal drugs were seized from drug personalities arrested in several buy-bust operations conducted in October, the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) reported Tuesday.

Last month, PDEG Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said the authorities were able to conduct 71 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 80 drug personalities.

These operations likewise resulted in the seizure of 3.5 kg of suspected shabu, 33 kg of kush, 33.04 kg of dried marijuana, 45 ml of marijuana oil, 700 marijuana seedlings, and 2,800 fully grown marijuana plants.

Mata stressed that the total value of drugs seized during this period underscores the PDEG's role and commitment as the leading unit of the PNP in drug seizures.

He added the success of anti-drug operations reflects the administration's strong commitment to combating illegal drug activities nationwide.

“We commend our brave men and women in the PNP DEG who have dedicated themselves to this mission with integrity and diligence,” Mata said.

“As directed by our Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, we continue to pursue a recalibrated approach in our fight against illegal drugs—ensuring respect for human rights and the preservation of life while holding violators accountable,” he added.