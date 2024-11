Photos

TESLA IS OFFICIALLY IN THE PHILIPPINES

Tesla Motors Philippines has just launched at Uptown Mall, BGC, Taguig City, with prices starting at P2.109 million for the Model 3 and P2.369 million for the Model Y. The store was inaugurated by Tesla Philippines Store Manager Ian Rojas, Chief Strategy Officer of Megaworld Corporation Kevin Tan, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick Go, and Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan.