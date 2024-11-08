PNP’s anti-cyber group warns vs. text scams

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cyber Crime Group (PNP-ACG) on Friday reminded the public to remain vigilant against text scams as the holiday season approaches.

PCol. Vina Guzman, ACG officer-in-charge, warned that scammers often ramp up their activities during the holidays, using Short Message Service (SMS) or text scams that merge with legitimate message threads, making it increasingly challenging for account holders to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent messages.

“If you receive a message with links pretending to be from a bank or financial institution, it is likely a spoofing scam,” Guzman said.

She explained that, in this type of scam, cybercriminals fake an email address, phone number, or website to make it look like it is from a trusted source.

“They use malicious software to make the message appear real,” she added.

Guzman emphasized that vigilance in all online transactions is essential.

“Never click on suspicious links, and always verify transactions directly with your bank or financial institution. Remember: think before you click to avoid falling victim to text scams,” she warned.