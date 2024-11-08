MUST-WIN GAME: Red Warriors face Tigers, shoot for F4 ticket

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3:30 p.m. — FEU vs Ateneo

6:30 p.m. — UE vs UST

University of East (UE) gets a test of character when it aims to secure a Final Four seat against University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Red Warriors try to end a two-game skid and book a playoffs berth for the first time in 15 years at the scheduled 6:30 p.m. main game of the double-header playdate.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) and Ateneo de Manila University collide at 3:30 p.m. in a crucial battle that could decide their fate in the race for the remaining two semis slots.

UE sits at solo third spot with a 6-5-win-loss slate behind Final Four-bound defending champion De La Salle University (11-1) and University of the Philippines (9-2).

The Red Warriors must beat the Growling Tigers to reserve their spot in the next round for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2009.

“The target of the team is to be in the Final Four. But honestly, with our standing right now, we don’t have a clear picture of where we are right now. Anything can happen,” UE coach Jack Santiago said.

Clearly, UE can still tumble in a precarious situation with teams from fourth to the last spots in the standing still have a chance to get into the Final Four.

“If you see the standing, it’s very tight,” Santiago added as his team seeks to recover from devastating losses to teams outside the top four in Adamson University and FEU.

UST, on the other hand, wants a repeat of its 70-55 rout of UE in the first round.

The Tigers are also looking to rediscover their winning ways after absorbing a 62-67 upset at the hands of National University last Wednesday.

Carrying a 5-7 slate at fourth spot, UST is just within striking distance of other squads making a mad dash to get into the Final Four.

The Falcons are closely behind at fifth spot with a 4-7 mark. The Tamaraws and Bulldogs hold identical 4-8 cards while the Blue Eagles despite a 3-8 card at eighth can still make a Final Four run if fate would have it.

Precious Momowei, Ethan Galang, John Abate and Wello Lingolingo must get their acts together to prevent the same slow start that got the Red Warriors trailing early against the Tigers in their first meeting.

UST will bank on Mo Tounkara, Nick Cabanero, Forthsky Padrigao, Kyle Paranada and Christian Manaytay.

Ateneo, on the other hand, is in survival mode as another loss will put them on the brink of an early exit for the first time in 11 years.

With their Final Four hopes already out of their hands, Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin just wants to see his wards play better basketball and see where they go from there.

“Well, we gotta finish the season strong. I mean, we could go win all three of these games and still not make the playoffs,” said Baldwin, who is in his worst season after taking over the program in 2016.

Ateneo is coming off a 10-day break following a 75-47 beating at the hands of UP.

FEU, which beat the Blue Eagles, 66-65, in overtime in the first round, guns for a bounce back win after a 53-58 loss to La Salle last Wednesday.