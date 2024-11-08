Lakers send Bronny to G League

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G League developmental squad, the club announced on Thursday.

The move will break up the only father-son duo on the same team in NBA history, with James and his famous father, 39-year-old four-time NBA champion LeBron, having played on the court together for the first time on 22 October in a historic Lakers home victory over Minnesota.

Bronny James scored his first NBA basket in a 134-110 loss at Cleveland on 30 October and has appeared in four games for the Lakers this season.

The younger James is expected to stay on the Los Angeles roster for a Friday home game against the Philadelphia 76ers then make his debut with the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, ESPN said.

Bronny James will play only in South Bay home games, ESPN said, while he shuttles between the developmental league and the NBA and manages his time on both rosters.

Players like guard James, who was taken with the 55th overall pick in the second round of this year’s NBA Draft, often spend time improving their skills in the G League.

Both Lakers coach JJ Redick and James’ agents have said their understanding from the start was that Bronny James would divide time between both clubs this season.