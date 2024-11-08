DOH warns public vs. misleading claims on Covid-19

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned the public about misleading claims regarding the origins and treatments of Covid-19.

The department issued this warning in response to false claims suggesting that Singapore had discovered that Covid-19 "does not exist as a virus but as a bacterium that has been exposed to radiation, and causes human death by coagulation in the blood.”

The Singapore Ministry of Health earlier clarified that this information did not originate from them and referenced similar misleading claims that have appeared in other countries.

“The allegations are all false and the message did not originate from the Ministry of Health, Singapore,” it stated.

“Earlier versions of this message, citing countries such as Italy and Russia instead of Singapore, have been exposed as untrue,” it added.