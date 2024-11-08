Ai Ai delas Alas and husband Gerald Sibayan confirm breakup

Ai Ai delas Alas and her husband, Gerald Sibayan, have officially broken up.

In a recent report by another news outlet, delas Alas is set to discuss the breakup in an exclusive interview with Boy Abunda on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda”, which will air on her birthday, Monday, 11 November.

"At base sa impormasyong nakalap ng Cabinet Files, kumpirmadong hiwalay na sina Ai-Ai at Gerald," Gabinete wrote.

Delas Alas and Sibayan celebrated their 10th anniversary together in California. They were married on 12 December 2017, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at Christ The King Parish Church in Greenmeadows, Quezon City.