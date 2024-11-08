Cultural show ‘Dayaw’ now airing on Bilyonaryo News Channel

Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC), the nation’s newest news network, is airing series on Philippine culture and arts, "Dayaw," hosted by Senator Loren Legarda.

Premiered on 26 October, Dayaw invites viewers to embark on a journey through the vibrant landscape of Philippine cultural heritage. A project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Dayaw is made possible through the support of Senator Legarda, who has championed the preservation and promotion of Filipino ingenuity and the country’s arts, culture and traditions. Since its debut in 2015, Dayaw has highlighted the nation’s indigenous peoples, their customs, rituals and enduring traditions, celebrating their vital roles in shaping the Filipino cultural fabric.

In each episode, Senator Legarda guides viewers through the customs and practices that bind indigenous communities, showcasing their deep respect for nature, their resilience, and the survival methods that continue to enrich their lives. From traditional sports and languages to vibrant dances, rituals, and culinary traditions, "Dayaw" emphasizes the importance of honoring these practices to ensure a sustainable cultural legacy for future generations.

With BNC as its new home, "Dayaw" promises to reach even more Filipinos, especially the youth, inspiring them to embrace and protect the richness of Filipino arts, culture, and tradition.

Dayaw on the Bilyonaryo News Channel, available on BEAM TV 31 (accessible via digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Zamboanga and Naga), Converge Channel 74 and on Cignal Channel 24.