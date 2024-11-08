A fur mom’s checklist

Just like every mother around the world, being a fur mom comes with great responsibility. It requires a lot of hard work to take care of the furry kids. But at the end of the day, seeing your furkids healthy and happy is one of the greatest joys of being a fur mom.

Living with a dog or cat means you never have to be alone anymore.

There are even studies that suggest that dogs have emphatic-like behaviors and cats can pick up human emotions. It might not be a coincidence when your fur babies snuggle beside you whenever you feel sad.

Don’t forget their cute and crazy antics. Dogs and cats, too, are masters of entertainment. Watching your dog get scared of his own reflection in the mirror or seeing your cat go gaga over a laser pointer will surely make you giggle.

It may seem endless and expensive for the typical fur mom to purchase all they need for their pets and saving money will seem like a tough effort — not knowing what to buy can make you spend impulsively.

So, we’ve made a list of essential pet goods that you will need to keep your pets healthy and happy without breaking the bank, and easily accessible at your nearest Pet Express. Read on to find out more about the best food, treats and pet accessories you should stock up on!