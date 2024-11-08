A fur mom’s checklist

Just like every mother around the world, being a fur mom comes with great responsibility. It requires a lot of hard work to take care of the furry kids. But at the end of the day, seeing your furkids healthy and happy is one of the greatest joys of being a fur mom.
Living with a dog or cat means you never have to be alone anymore.
There are even studies that suggest that dogs have emphatic-like behaviors and cats can pick up human emotions. It might not be a coincidence when your fur babies snuggle beside you whenever you feel sad.
Don’t forget their cute and crazy antics. Dogs and cats, too, are masters of entertainment. Watching your dog get scared of his own reflection in the mirror or seeing your cat go gaga over a laser pointer will surely make you giggle.
It may seem endless and expensive for the typical fur mom to purchase all they need for their pets and saving money will seem like a tough effort — not knowing what to buy can make you spend impulsively.
So, we’ve made a list of essential pet goods that you will need to keep your pets healthy and happy without breaking the bank, and easily accessible at your nearest Pet Express. Read on to find out more about the best food, treats and pet accessories you should stock up on!
Dog nutrition
Quality dog food is something every fur parent should try to get their dogs hooked on. That’s because good quality food will not only make them happier pups, but it benefits their health as well; and the thing is, affordable dog food that gives your pups the nutrients they need is very attainable or readily available. Just take a look at The Farmland Freeze Atlantic Salmon 40g (P269). With this line of dog food, your doggo will receive a nutritious and balanced meal full of vitamins from veggies and proteins from salmon — always a good choice.
Dog treats
Must not forget the treats. The Pedigree Schmackos Puppy Milk & Egg is one of those treats your doggo will surely love. I know because these treats are a fave of my pet companions. I also make it a point to buy a few bags whenever I drop by Pet Express.
Multivitamins
Although dog food has all the nutrients your fur baby may need, it is always a good idea to give them some vitamins. The Floof Pets 8 in 1 Multivitamin Treat 300g w Probiotics (P499) is great for their everyday needs. It is also good as it keeps their tummies in tip-top shape.
Pet bed
As the cooler months come around, a pet bed is great for keeping warm. The Sea Animal Pet Bed Medium Whale is something that would go well in my bedroom and which I am sure Vodka, my Bichon, will love to lie on.
Washable training pad
It is always a good idea to stock up on training pads. These pads are heaven-sent for evening sleeping when our little doggie has to go and it’s raining outside. The Pet Express Premium Washable Training Pad 70x100 Beige (P499) is a space saver and is a perfect companion for nighttime accidents.
Bath essentials
We love lying near our doggies and allowing them to cuddle close to us, too. With Saint Roche Premium Heaven Scent Dog Shampoo 1050ml (P499) we are always sure that our doggo, no matter what age he or she may be, always smells like a newly bathed puppy. This shampoo is always a best buy.
A good harness
Taking our fur babies out for morning and evening strolls is good for both us and them. But, to make sure that they are safe at all times, we need to get a good harness. Try the very sturdy Zee Dog Avocado Softer Walk dog harness (P1,299). A good harness keeps our walks safe and also makes sure that our doggie companies are well protected — at all times.
Cat food
So, your fur baby is a picky cat. Try out the Royal Canin Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Mother and Baby Dry Cat Food 400g (P380). Royal Canin is one of the best-tasting — ask my cats — cat food around. I have been using this brand for many years now and the cats love the taste and are never hard to feed when mealtime comes along.
Playtime
All pets need to play. And it is always a great idea to get them a plaything they can call their own. For my cats, I have two cat scratchers and two Koch Pets Cat Condos (P3,799). Although they’re a bit pricey, your cats will love them. The Cat Condo is always a safe place for your feline baby to hide away — and cats love that — a place where they can snuggle in when they want quiet time.
Kitty litter
A good-smelling and safe kitty litter should always be top of the list. Try out Bioline Activated Carbon Deodorizing Cat Litter 6l (P549). Kitty litter is an essential that we need to spend on, and making sure that it smells good is a must because our feline babies will be using it a lot.
Our furkids may not be able to say it, but their actions prove how much they appreciate and love us. The moment you step out of the house, they look forward to the time that you’ll come home and bond with them. Having a dog or cat to shower you with love after a tough day makes life worth living.