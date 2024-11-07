Timeless magic takes center stage as Enchanted Kingdom celebrates 29th anniversary with unforgettable spectacle

Enchanted Kingdom, the Philippines’ premier world-class theme park, marked its 29th anniversary on 19 October with a grand celebration of “Timeless Magic.” Held at its grounds in Santa Rosa, Laguna, the park enchanted thousands of guests with a night of captivating performances, nostalgic music, and a breathtaking fireworks display that lit up the night.

The “Timeless Magic” Anniversary Show dazzled the crowd with star-studded performances from renowned OPM artists Zack Tabudlo and Janine Berdin, along with the energetic G-Force dance crew. EK’s own homegrown talents, including Victoria’s Way and Kingsmen, as well as the EK Circle of Artists, performed classic EK songs, bringing cherished memories to life. P-pop girl group SMS also wowed the audience with a live performance of their upcoming single, Meant 2 Shine.

Guiding the audience through this magical evening was EK’s beloved wizard, Eldar, alongside Princess Victoria and Madeline. Eldar closed the show with a spellbinding fireworks display set to the anniversary theme song, Timeless Magic, composed and sung by SMS. The song is now available on Spotify, YouTube Music, and other streaming platforms.

A Season of Magic and Festivities

The park’s 29th-anniversary festivities extend well beyond October, with new experiences planned for the holiday season. EK is now open five days a week and will operate daily from December 15 through early January, giving visitors more opportunities to enjoy the magic.

Guests can also visit EK’s new Food Fiesta Bazaar, located at the Agila Grounds, featuring a wide array of Filipino and Korean treats. The holiday lineup includes EK’s Halo-ween event, the return of the locally crafted giant Parol, a towering Christmas tree, special Christmas shows, and a Christmastime Parade.

EK’s 29th Anniversary Chairman and Integrated Marketing Division Head, Nico R. Mamon, expressed the park’s commitment to creating lasting memories for multi-generational guests as it looks ahead to its 30th year.

“We’re thrilled to continue serving timeless experiences for our guests,” Mamon shared. “We want to make this holiday season truly unforgettable for everyone.”