Eldar’s magical birthday bash lights up Enchanted Kingdom

Enchanted Kingdom, renowned for its magical experiences, marked a special day on 27 July with an enchanting celebration for its iconic character, Eldar the Wizard. The theme park’s Eldar’s Birthday Bash was a highlight for guests of all ages, featuring a delightful array of treats, lively performances, and magical surprises.
The festivities unfolded at Eldar’s Theater, where attendees engaged in exciting games and educational activities that showcased EK’s core values: love of God, respect, loyalty, integrity, and innovation. Nico R. Mamon, EK’s Integrated Marketing Officer-in-Charge Division Head, also teased the introduction of a new ride slated for later this year, inviting park visitors to participate in a naming contest for this upcoming attraction.
The event included captivating solo performances by Dani Zee of Goin’ Bulilit and Sparkle artist Margaret “Meg Meg” Montgomery, alongside appearances from EK storybook characters and sponsor mascots.
The celebration will continue through 31 August! For PHP 1,200, guests can purchase a Regular Day Pass, enjoy an Eldar’s Purple Brew drink, and receive a PHP 100 discount voucher for Eldar-branded merchandise when booking through the EK Online Store. Walk-in guests will also get an Eldar’s Purple Brew drink. The Eldar’s Birthday Treat Promo is valid from now until 31 August.
The magical event was supported by numerous sponsors, including Dove, Lifebuoy, Surf, Selecta, Minute Maid, Krispy Kreme, and many more. Tenant partners contributing to the celebration included Auntie Anne’s, Dairy Queen, Potato Corner, and others.
For more details on this event and upcoming offers, visit Enchanted Kingdom’s website at https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph, and follow EK on social media – @enchantedkingdom.ph on Facebook and TikTok, and @ek_philippines on Twitter and Instagram.