Eldar’s magical birthday bash lights up Enchanted Kingdom

Enchanted Kingdom, renowned for its magical experiences, marked a special day on 27 July with an enchanting celebration for its iconic character, Eldar the Wizard. The theme park’s Eldar’s Birthday Bash was a highlight for guests of all ages, featuring a delightful array of treats, lively performances, and magical surprises.

The festivities unfolded at Eldar’s Theater, where attendees engaged in exciting games and educational activities that showcased EK’s core values: love of God, respect, loyalty, integrity, and innovation. Nico R. Mamon, EK’s Integrated Marketing Officer-in-Charge Division Head, also teased the introduction of a new ride slated for later this year, inviting park visitors to participate in a naming contest for this upcoming attraction.