Paymongo launches 'Soundbox' for SMEs

Leading digital financial service for Filipino entrepreneurs, PayMongo, on Thursday announced the launch of its latest innovation: the Soundbox.

The in-store payment device is designed to make quick response (QR) payments more seamless and accessible for businesses of all sizes, helping merchants streamline operations and offer cashless transactions tailored to the everyday habits of Filipino consumers.

In an interview with Jojo Malolos, CEO of PayMongo, he said with the Soundbox, PayMongo introduces a new way for merchants to accept digital payments confidently.

"The device provides real-time, audible notifications for successful transactions, eliminating doubts about payment status and reassuring merchants and customers. This makes it especially effective in high-traffic environments like supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, and retail shops, where quick and smooth payment processing is essential to delivering a great customer experience," he said.

Simplifying digital payments

As the first fintech company in the Philippines to launch such a solution, Malolos said PayMongo builds on its expertise to enable thousands of merchants to succeed in the digital economy.

"The Soundbox leverages the experience gained from similar successful deployments in India by platforms like PayTM, Google Pay, and PhonePe, allowing PayMongo to introduce a consumer-friendly product, and encouraging more Filipino businesses to adopt QR payments over cash," he said.

“Our mission is to empower growing businesses with reliable, scalable solutions aligned with customer behavior. With the Soundbox, we’re providing merchants with the tools to accept payments more efficiently and focus on what truly matters—offering an exceptional customer experience," he added.

Backing growth, scalability for SMEs

Designed to handle high transaction volumes effortlessly, Malolos said Soundbox provides scalability for fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sanbox ability to automate payment confirmation helps reduce operational complexity, freeing business owners to focus on scaling operations rather than daily transactional concerns.

"Through this launch, PayMongo strengthens its commitment to empowering Filipino businesses with solutions that foster growth and operational efficiency. Whether a business is transitioning from traditional cash-based systems to digital payments or looking to scale operations with advanced tools, the Soundbox is a powerful enabler in shifting toward a digital-first economy," according to Malolos.