The economy expanded by 5.2 percent in the third quarter from 6.3 percent in the second quarter, weighed down by a contraction in agriculture, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

The services sector emerged as the main growth driver, with a 6.3 percent increase in output.

This was followed by the industry sector which grew by 5 percent. Meanwhile, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector shrunk by 2.8 percent.