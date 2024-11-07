Del Rosario seeks redemption in Taiwan

Pauline del Rosario simply can’t wait to hop on a plane so she could display her wares again when she participates in the NT $5 million (P9.1 million) Party Ladies Open at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hainchu County.

A part of the LPGA of Taiwan, the tournament will have Taiwan’s premier parbusters in attendance as well as the very best of Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Last year, Del Rosario wound up joint sixth.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Taiwan. I have great memories there and am excited to compete with many top Asian players,” said Del Rosario, recalling her 2017 victory in the TLPGA and Royal Open, where she became the first Filipina to win on the TLPGA circuit.

That year, she also dominated the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), clinching four titles and earning the prestigious Order of Merit.

After moving to the Epson Tour — the LPGA Tour’s developmental circuit — Del Rosario faced some challenging seasons but has steadily gained experience and resilience. This year, she showed promise early on, making the cut in her first six events, highlighted by a Top 10 finish at the IOA Classic.

Although her form dipped midseason, leading to missed cuts, she rallied with a season-best joint-eighth finish at the Twin Bridges Championship in July.

“After a full season on the Epson Tour, my swing has flattened a bit, so I’m working with my coach to get it back on plane. I feel good about the adjustments, and hopefully, they’ll start to show next week,” she said.

Del Rosario will face a strong lineup that includes Taiwan’s top-ranked players Yu Ju Chen, Li Ning Wang, Cheng Hsuan Shih, and last year’s winner Ling Jie Chen.

Thailand’s PK Kongkraphan, who has won three TLPGA titles this year and has 37 career wins, has also confirmed her participation.

The Philippines will be well-represented with a talented roster, including Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Lois Kaye Go and Laurea Duque.

LPGT standouts like Jiwon Lee and Florence Bisera will also compete, reinforcing the strong Filipino contingent.

The tournament reflects the ongoing partnership between the LPGT and TLPGA, which began in 2015 and has brought co-sanctioned events like the ICTSI Luisita International, where Kongkraphan emerged victorious earlier this year.